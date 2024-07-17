Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.