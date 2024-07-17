Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Synopsys by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $15,681,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $613.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $588.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.