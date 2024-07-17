Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

