Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,065 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.



