Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,952,000 after purchasing an additional 606,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Read Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.