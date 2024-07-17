Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $366,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.62.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

