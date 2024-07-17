Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

