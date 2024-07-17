Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Gentex by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Gentex by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Up 2.0 %

GNTX stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

