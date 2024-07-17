Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $843.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $789.55 and its 200 day moving average is $793.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.53.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

