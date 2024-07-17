Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

