Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,998,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 475,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,704,000 after purchasing an additional 310,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after buying an additional 84,616 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.