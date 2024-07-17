Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EW opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

