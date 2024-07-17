Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

POCT opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $628.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.