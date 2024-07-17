Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NKE opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

