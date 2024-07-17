Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,317 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,996,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

