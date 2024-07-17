Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,821 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

