Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

