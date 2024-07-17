Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.