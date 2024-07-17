Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $781.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

