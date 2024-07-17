Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $290.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

