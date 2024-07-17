Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 10,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 127,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

