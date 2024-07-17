Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $274.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.