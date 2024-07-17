Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 12,122 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UL opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

