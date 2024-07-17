Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $553.08 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.12. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.