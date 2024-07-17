Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,973. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

