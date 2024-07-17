Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

TTD stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 252.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.