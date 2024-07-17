Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 15,152 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 175,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corning by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 285,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 245,491 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Corning by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.