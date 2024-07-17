Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $253.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.