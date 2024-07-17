Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after purchasing an additional 481,376 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,679,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,638,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,781,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,954,455. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

