Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 151,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 238,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

