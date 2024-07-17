Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $275.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $275.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

