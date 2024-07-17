Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 168.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $429.18 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.74 and its 200-day moving average is $403.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.