Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

