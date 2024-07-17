Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 345 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $656.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $600.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

