Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 54,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

