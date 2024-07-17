Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,091 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000.

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

