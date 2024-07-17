Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

