Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 4,365 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

