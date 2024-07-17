Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,422 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 3.3 %

PGR stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $198.43. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $223.84.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

