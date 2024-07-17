Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 786 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,689,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 274,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFMO opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

