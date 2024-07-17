Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

