Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.5 %

MUSA opened at $495.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.49 and a 52 week high of $503.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.