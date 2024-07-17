Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

