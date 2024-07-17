Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

