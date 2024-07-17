Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

