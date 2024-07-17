Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 511,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

