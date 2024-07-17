Truist Financial Raises United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $68.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

