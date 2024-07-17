TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 3.9 %

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.