TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
TRxADE HEALTH Trading Down 3.9 %
TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.
