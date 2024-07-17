U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.
NYSE:USB opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
