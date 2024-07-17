UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $615.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.78.

UNH stock opened at $548.87 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

